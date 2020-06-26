Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020-06-26 11:35:11.587 Rosebud Man Wins Second Show Me Cash Jackpot

David Lapin of Rosebud became the eighth Missouri Lottery player to win two separate Show Me Cash jackpots, after he matched all five numbers drawn on June 16 to win a jackpot prize of $298,000. In 2013, Lapin won a $55,000 jackpot by playing his own numbers.

His most recent win was also the result of selecting his own numbers, based on loved ones’ birthdates – 2, 6, 18, 24 and 28.

Lapin checked his tickets and realized he had won – again – the morning after the June 16 drawing.

“I check my tickets early in the morning when I wake up,” he explained. “I had to double check, then I drove up to St. Louis right away.”

While his second win was much larger than his first, Lapin said his first win probably still held the most surprise.

“The first time was probably more of a shocker,” he explained. “I never thought I’d win, or win again.”

Lapin’s winning ticket was the 21st Show Me Cash jackpot winning ticket sold in 2020.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Alternatively, winning tickets may be claimed by mail.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Gasconade County won more than $2.6 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $275,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $763,000 went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.

