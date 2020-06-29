MDA Awards Over $500,000 to Combat Noxious Weeds

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has awarded $537,000 to combat noxious weeds across Minnesota. Thirty-five projects are being funded though the 2020 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant.

The money, awarded to cities, counties, townships, conservation districts, and tribal nations, will be used to purchase equipment and supplies, conduct mapping and outreach activities, and hire private applicators to manage noxious weeds.

Noxious weeds are plants that have the potential or are known to be harmful to human or animal health, the environment, public roads, crops, livestock, or other property. There are currently 48 plants on Minnesota’s Noxious Weed List.

Grants were funded at two levels for Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20). Twenty-three Level 1 projects were awarded up to $10,000 each to be spent in one year to support local activity. Twelve Level 2 projects were awarded between $10,000 and $50,000 each to be spent over two years to promote collaboration with entities within and outside their jurisdictions.

The MDA anticipates another $100,000 will be available through the Noxious and Invasive Plant Grant for the next fiscal year (FY21: July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021). The Request for Proposals (RFP) will be released by September 2020 and grants will be awarded in 2021.

Visit the MDA website to learn more about the state’s Noxious Weed Program.

Level Organization Award Amount Project Title Level 1 Aitkin County Land Department (ACLD) $10,000.00 ACLD Invasive Plant Control Project Level 1 Anoka Conservation District $10,000.00 Invasive Species Control in Anoka County Level 1 Becker Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) $10,000.00 Becker County Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant Level 1 Beltrami County Natural Resource Management Department $10,000.00 Beltrami County Natural Resource Management Department Noxious Weed Mitigation Level 1 Big Stone SWCD $8,244.00 Big Stone County Noxious Weeds: Prevention, Eradication, and Control Level 1 Canosia Township, St. Louis County $2,500.00 Canosia Township Noxious Weed Program Level 1 City of Mendota Heights $10,000.00 Mendota Heights Terrestrial Invasive Species Control Program Level 1 Clay SWCD $5,000.00 Eradicate Poison Hemlock and Control Leafy Spurge Level 1 East Otter Tail SWCD $7,435.00 Common Tansy and Wild Parsnip Control in East Otter Tail County Level 1 Houston County Environmental Services $5,000.00 Houston Township Sprayer Acquisition Level 1 Isanti County Zoning $10,000.00 Noxious Weed Early Detection and Management Project and Partnership Level 1 Koochiching County $10,000.00 Koochiching County MDA Noxious Weed Grant Level 1 Meeker SWCD $10,000.00 Meeker County Noxious Weed Control Level 1 Mille Lacs SWCD $10,000.00 Mille Lacs County Noxious Weed Control Level 1 Nicollet County Public Works $10,000.00 Noxious Weed Management Program Level 1 Prairie Island Tribal Council $10,000.00 Tribal Noxious Weed Management Project Level 1 Renville County, SWCD Treasurer $7,515.00 Renville County SWCD – Wild Parsnip Level 1 Scott SWCD $10,000.00 Wild Parsnip Removal in Scott Cooperative Weed Management Area (CWMA) Level 1 St. Louis County Public Works Dept. $8,000.00 St. Louis County Knotweed Eradication Effort Level 1 Stearns County $7,000.00 Stearns County Weed Grant Level 1 Todd County $10,000.00 Palmer Amaranth in Township (Right-of-Way) ROW and Wild Parsnip in Township and County ROW Level 1 Wadena SWCD $10,000.00 Wadena County Noxious Weed Mapping and Inventory Project Level 1 Wright County $10,000.00 Non-Native Phragmites Control and Mitigation Level 2 Aitkin County SWCD $12,000.00 Aitkin County Gravel Pit Noxious Weed Certification Level 2 Anoka Conservation District $49,705.00 Metro Wide Treatment of Non-Native Phragmites Level 2 Becker SWCD $10,000.00 Becker, Clay, Hubbard, Mahnomen, West Otter Tail Collaboration Level 2 Bridgewater Township, Rice County $49,883.00 Cannon Valley Noxious Weed Collaboration Group Level 2 Clay SWCD $10,000.00 Becker, Clay, Hubbard, Mahnomen, West Otter Tail Collaboration Level 2 Hubbard County $10,000.00 Becker, Clay, Hubbard, Mahnomen, West Otter Tail Collaboration Level 2 Mahnomen County $10,000.00 Becker, Clay, Hubbard, Mahnomen, West Otter Tail Collaboration Level 2 Ramsey County Parks and Recreation $24,900.00 Ramsey County Noxious Weed Grant Level 2 Traverse SWCD $50,000.00 Traverse-Wilkin Weed Management Partnership Level 2 Washington Conservation District $50,000.00 Grecian Foxglove, Oriental Bittersweet, and Black Swallow-wort Eradication Level 2 West Otter Tail SWCD $10,000.00 Becker, Clay, Hubbard, Mahnomen, West Otter Tail Collaboration Level 2 Winona County $50,000.00 Southeast Minnesota Regional Invasive Species Eradication Initiative

