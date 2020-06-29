Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDA Awards Over $500,000 to Combat Noxious Weeds

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has awarded $537,000 to combat noxious weeds across Minnesota. Thirty-five projects are being funded though the 2020 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant.

The money, awarded to cities, counties, townships, conservation districts, and tribal nations, will be used to purchase equipment and supplies, conduct mapping and outreach activities, and hire private applicators to manage noxious weeds.

Noxious weeds are plants that have the potential or are known to be harmful to human or animal health, the environment, public roads, crops, livestock, or other property. There are currently 48 plants on Minnesota’s Noxious Weed List.

Grants were funded at two levels for Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20). Twenty-three Level 1 projects were awarded up to $10,000 each to be spent in one year to support local activity. Twelve Level 2 projects were awarded between $10,000 and $50,000 each to be spent over two years to promote collaboration with entities within and outside their jurisdictions.

The MDA anticipates another $100,000 will be available through the Noxious and Invasive Plant Grant for the next fiscal year (FY21: July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021). The Request for Proposals (RFP) will be released by September 2020 and grants will be awarded in 2021.

Visit the MDA website to learn more about the state’s Noxious Weed Program.

 

Level Organization Award Amount Project Title
Level 1 Aitkin County Land Department (ACLD) $10,000.00 ACLD Invasive Plant Control Project
Level 1 Anoka Conservation District $10,000.00 Invasive Species Control in Anoka County
Level 1 Becker Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) $10,000.00 Becker County Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant
Level 1 Beltrami County Natural Resource Management Department $10,000.00 Beltrami County Natural Resource Management Department Noxious Weed Mitigation
Level 1 Big Stone SWCD $8,244.00 Big Stone County Noxious Weeds: Prevention, Eradication, and Control
Level 1 Canosia Township, St. Louis County $2,500.00 Canosia Township Noxious Weed Program
Level 1 City of Mendota Heights $10,000.00 Mendota Heights Terrestrial Invasive Species Control Program
Level 1 Clay SWCD $5,000.00 Eradicate Poison Hemlock and Control Leafy Spurge
Level 1 East Otter Tail SWCD $7,435.00 Common Tansy and Wild Parsnip Control in East Otter Tail County
Level 1 Houston County Environmental Services $5,000.00 Houston Township Sprayer Acquisition
Level 1 Isanti County Zoning $10,000.00 Noxious Weed Early Detection and Management Project and Partnership
Level 1 Koochiching County $10,000.00 Koochiching County MDA Noxious Weed Grant
Level 1 Meeker SWCD $10,000.00 Meeker County Noxious Weed Control
Level 1 Mille Lacs SWCD $10,000.00 Mille Lacs County Noxious Weed Control
Level 1 Nicollet County Public Works $10,000.00 Noxious Weed Management Program
Level 1 Prairie Island Tribal Council $10,000.00 Tribal Noxious Weed Management Project
Level 1 Renville County, SWCD Treasurer $7,515.00 Renville County SWCD – Wild Parsnip
Level 1 Scott SWCD $10,000.00 Wild Parsnip Removal in Scott Cooperative Weed Management Area (CWMA)
Level 1 St. Louis County Public Works Dept. $8,000.00 St. Louis County Knotweed Eradication Effort
Level 1 Stearns County $7,000.00 Stearns County Weed Grant
Level 1 Todd County $10,000.00 Palmer Amaranth in Township (Right-of-Way) ROW and Wild Parsnip in Township and County ROW
Level 1 Wadena SWCD $10,000.00 Wadena County Noxious Weed Mapping and Inventory Project
Level 1 Wright County $10,000.00 Non-Native Phragmites Control and Mitigation
Level 2 Aitkin County SWCD $12,000.00 Aitkin County Gravel Pit Noxious Weed Certification
Level 2 Anoka Conservation District $49,705.00 Metro Wide Treatment of Non-Native Phragmites
Level 2 Becker SWCD $10,000.00 Becker, Clay, Hubbard, Mahnomen, West Otter Tail Collaboration
Level 2 Bridgewater Township, Rice County $49,883.00 Cannon Valley Noxious Weed Collaboration Group
Level 2 Clay SWCD $10,000.00 Becker, Clay, Hubbard, Mahnomen, West Otter Tail Collaboration
Level 2 Hubbard County $10,000.00 Becker, Clay, Hubbard, Mahnomen, West Otter Tail Collaboration
Level 2 Mahnomen County $10,000.00 Becker, Clay, Hubbard, Mahnomen, West Otter Tail Collaboration
Level 2 Ramsey County Parks and Recreation $24,900.00 Ramsey County Noxious Weed Grant
Level 2 Traverse SWCD $50,000.00 Traverse-Wilkin Weed Management Partnership
Level 2 Washington Conservation District $50,000.00 Grecian Foxglove, Oriental Bittersweet, and Black Swallow-wort Eradication
Level 2 West Otter Tail SWCD $10,000.00 Becker, Clay, Hubbard, Mahnomen, West Otter Tail Collaboration
Level 2 Winona County $50,000.00 Southeast Minnesota Regional Invasive Species Eradication Initiative

 

Media Contact Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications 651-201-6185 Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us

