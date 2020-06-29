US-10 improvements begin next week in Osceola County

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

COUNTY: Osceola

HIGHWAY: US-10

CLOSEST CITIES: Reed City and Evart

START DATE: Monday, July 6, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Mid-August 2020

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $1.3 million to resurface two sections of US-10 totaling 4.7 miles. In Reed City, US-10 will be improved from just east of US-131 to 200th Avenue, and in the city of Evart, work limits are from 1 mile west of 110th Avenue to a quarter mile west of 95th Avenue.

Project map

TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout these projects. Both directions will share one lane via traffic regulators. Reed City lane closures will be in effect between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Evart lane closures will take place during the day between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will provide a smoother ride and extend the service life of the roadway.