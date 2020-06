For Immediate Release:

June 29, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Ashland Lake Township Ashtabula Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau Auglaize Washington Township Belmont Belmont County Regional Airport Authority Butler Butler County Transportation Improvement District Richard Allen Academy III Community School* Champaign Champaign County Agricultural Society Clark Springfield Conservancy District Clermont Clermont County Agricultural Society Moscow Community Improvement Corporation Clinton Richland Township Washington Township Crawford Galion Community Improvement Corporation Texas Township Village of North Robinson Darke Adams Township Darke County Visitors Bureau Twin Township Defiance Defiance County Airport Authority Fairfield Fairfield County Agricultural Society Franklin ADAMH Board of Franklin County Buckeye Preparatory Academy Clinton-Grandview Heights Joint Economic Development Zone Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority Worthington Community Improvement Corporation Geauga Huntsburg Township Guernsey Jackson Township Hamilton Sycamore Township Community Improvement Corporation Hardin Buck Township Liberty Township Knox Butler Township Knox Soil and Water Conservation District Union Township Village of Fredericktown Lawrence Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau Village of South Point Licking Coshocton, Fairfield, Licking, Perry Solid Waste District Downtown Newark Special Improvement District Marion Scioto Valley Joint Fire District Meigs Meigs County Transportation Improvement District Sutton Township Tuppers Plains Regional Sewer District Mercer Recovery Township Miami Miami East Local School District Montgomery Clay Township Jackson Township Jefferson Township Richard Allen Academy Community School* Richard Allen Academy II Community School* Richard Allen Preparatory Academy Community School* Morgan Bishopville Water District Morrow Iberia Joint Fire District Muskingum Muskingum County Transportation Improvement District Ottawa Clearwater Council of Governments Perry Perry County Soil and Water Conservation District Village of Junction City* Pickaway Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District Pike Pebble Township Portage Garrettsville-Freedom-Nelson Joint Fire District Richland Richland County Agricultural Society Richland County Family and Children First Council Washington Township Scioto Portsmouth-Scioto County Visitors Bureau Seneca Bloom-Scipio Joint Ambulance District NBS Joint Fire District Seneca County Transportation Improvement District Stark Quad Ambulance District Summit Barberton-Norton Mosquito Abatement District Trumbull Eagle Joint Fire District Tuscarawas Jefferson Township Mill Township Newcomerstown Public Library Warwick Township Van Wert Midwest Pool Risk Management Agency Tully Convoy Park District Van Wert County Park District Wayne East Union Township Village of Doylestown

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) -644-1111