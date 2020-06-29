Route 4011 Rochester Road Curb Ramp Construction Work Underway in Ross and Franklin Park

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing ADA curb cut ramp installation on Route 4011 (Rochester Road) in Ross Township and Franklin Park Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, June 29 weather permitting.

Work to install ADA curb cut ramps on Rochester Road will occur between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays through late August in the following locations:

Traffic shifts and sidewalk closures will occur. Flaggers will assist motorists and pedestrians through the work zone.

Crews from M & B Services, LLC will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

