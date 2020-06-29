Highway 28 from Chokio to Morris closes for construction on July 6 (June 29, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. —Starting Monday, July 6, Highway 28 from Chokio to Morris will close until September. Traffic will be detoured to County Road 13, County Road 8 and Highway 59. Motorists can also expect to encounter lane closures in Chokio, from Fourth Street to County Road 13.

The project includes resurfacing and box culvert replacements, as well as pedestrian accessibility upgrades in Chokio, and snow fence installation near Morris.

During construction, access to businesses and residences along the work zone will be maintained. The closed portion of the road will be impassable at times while crews replace several box culverts between Chokio and Alberta. Motorists with a destination in Alberta should follow the detour route to County Road 8, then take County Road 9 north to Highway 28. Thru-traffic must use the detour route.

Central Specialties, Inc., based out of Alexandria, is the prime contractor for the $6.7 million project. For more information, visit the project website: mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy28.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

###