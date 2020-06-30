THE REDME HEDDUB ONLINE OPEN MIC AND THE TOP TEN MELODIES OF '60'S LIVE AT JC'S GRILL HOUSE ON JULY 4,2020
THE TOP THREE (3) ONLINE SIGN-UP OPEN MIC SELECTED SINGERS WILL RECEIVE THIRTY HOURS OF VOCALS RECORDING TIMEMISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I am very happy to introduce Redme Heddub One-Man Band.
Redme has just release his two face remix single titled "Last Night" in UK.
Redme Heddub will be performing at the JC'S Grill House on July 4, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Redme’s will be performing two pay- per- view online shows. This will be taking place from Mississauga Ontario Canada on July 4, and August 1, 2020.
You can log on to purchase your tickets from RedmeHeddub.com.
Redme has a passion for performing his own brand of the top-ten instrumental melodies of all times inR&B, Reggae, Pop, C&W Styles of the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s,’90. The "Last Night" and "My Dana" were charted at number 19 on the Top 50 Indie Urban/Hip Hop/Latin Chart on March 16, 2017, and his other original song "Last Night" went to # 9 on October 1, 2013, on the same Chart.
The songs are available on his website at www.redmeheddub.com and www.Linkedin.com/RedmeHeddub Redme Heddub is now available for live performances and will play three, 45-minute sets for your customers.
The girl said that Redme will be walking on thin ice and what does that mean If the ice will break, then Redme's will drop down and never come back up again.
The other girl said Redme Heddub songs are wishful thinking but did not explain anything about the hollow point. For further information, you can email lenq2014@gmail.com.
REDMEHEDDUB.COM During the COVID - 19 Pandemic JC'S Grill House seating will be limited so first come first serve.
Redme Heddub https:youtu.be/LArtaiRv2Uw.
