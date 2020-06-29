M-30 flooding repairs in Midland and Gladwin counties begin June 29
Fast facts:
- MDOT will administer an emergency debris removal contract to address the locations of two M-30 trunkline bridges damaged during the May flooding event. - Fisher Contracting has been awarded the emergency bid at $1.2 million and will begin work Monday, June 29. - Following debris removal, MDOT will move on to additional emergency contracts to address repairs to the M-30 structures over the Tittabawassee River and the Tobacco River.
June 96, 2020 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has awarded an emergency contract to begin debris removal at two bridge locations on M-30 in Midland and Gladwin counties, following a historic flooding event in May.
M-30 structures over the Tittabawassee River in northern Midland County and over the Tobacco River in Gladwin County were both impacted by flooding. Midland-based Fisher Contracting was awarded the bid at $1.2 million and is expected to begin work Monday, June 29. Debris removal is expected to finish by July 22.
M-30 over the Tittabawassee River
- The contractor will use a barge to remove existing debris and trees blocking the bridge piers.
- Following debris removal, inspection of the existing piers will be completed and a maintenance plan established.
- MDOT plans to administer an emergency contract to address required maintenance for the bridge and bridge approach, following complete review of the existing structure and determining repair options.
M-30 over the Tobacco River
- The contractor will remove existing debris, including remaining pieces of the original causeway bridge washed away during the flood.
- Following debris removal, inspection of the existing channel will begin and soil borings collected.
- MDOT is currently working with temporary bridging solution vendors to determine an appropriate temporary bridge structure that will remain in place for several years while permanent bridge plans are established.
- Following debris removal, MDOT will administer an emergency contract to begin construction of a temporary bridge at M-30 over the Tobacco River.
Photo 2: M-30 at the Tittabawassee River will also require inspection of the existing bridge approach, which will be rebuilt following inspections.
Photo 3: M-30 over the Tobacco River washed away in the flooding. Following debris removal, crews will begin construction of a temporary bridge.