M-30 flooding repairs in Midland and Gladwin counties begin June 29

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

Fast facts:

- MDOT will administer an emergency debris removal contract to address the locations of two M-30 trunkline bridges damaged during the May flooding event. - Fisher Contracting has been awarded the emergency bid at $1.2 million and will begin work Monday, June 29. - Following debris removal, MDOT will move on to additional emergency contracts to address repairs to the M-30 structures over the Tittabawassee River and the Tobacco River.

June 96, 2020 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has awarded an emergency contract to begin debris removal at two bridge locations on M-30 in Midland and Gladwin counties, following a historic flooding event in May.

M-30 structures over the Tittabawassee River in northern Midland County and over the Tobacco River in Gladwin County were both impacted by flooding. Midland-based Fisher Contracting was awarded the bid at $1.2 million and is expected to begin work Monday, June 29. Debris removal is expected to finish by July 22.

M-30 over the Tittabawassee River

The contractor will use a barge to remove existing debris and trees blocking the bridge piers.

Following debris removal, inspection of the existing piers will be completed and a maintenance plan established.

MDOT plans to administer an emergency contract to address required maintenance for the bridge and bridge approach, following complete review of the existing structure and determining repair options.

M-30 over the Tobacco River

The contractor will remove existing debris, including remaining pieces of the original causeway bridge washed away during the flood.

Following debris removal, inspection of the existing channel will begin and soil borings collected.

MDOT is currently working with temporary bridging solution vendors to determine an appropriate temporary bridge structure that will remain in place for several years while permanent bridge plans are established.

Following debris removal, MDOT will administer an emergency contract to begin construction of a temporary bridge at M-30 over the Tobacco River.

Photo 2: M-30 at the Tittabawassee River will also require inspection of the existing bridge approach, which will be rebuilt following inspections.