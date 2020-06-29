Youth Operator Injured in ATV Rollover in Jericho State Park

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Robert Mancini 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 June 29, 2020

Berlin, NH – Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a reported All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) rollover crash on the Kilowatt Road Trail in Jericho Mountain State Park on June 26 at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Upon notification of the crash, members of the Berlin Police Department, Berlin Fire Departments, as well as EMS personnel from Berlin Ambulance responded to the scene of the crash. Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department also responded to the incident.

The operator was identified as a 14-year-old female from Strafford, New Hampshire. According to a witness, the youth operator was traveling downhill on the Kilowatt Trail after visiting the wind towers when suddenly her right front tire experienced a mechanical issue, causing her to roll over. As the machine rolled over, she was struck by it and as a result sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The youth operator was with her family, who were all operating separate ATVs when the crash occurred. Immediately following the incident, 911 was called and emergency first responders were dispatched to the area.

The youth operator was treated on scene for her injuries and was placed in the Berlin Fire Department’s Rescue UTV and transported from the scene to the awaiting ambulance staged nearby. From there she was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital (AVH) for treatment of her injuries. The youth operator was wearing all the required safety equipment and had recently completed her OHRV Safety Class.

No further information available at this time.