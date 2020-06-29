Research shows that macOS is vulnerable to malware and PUA too

AV-Comparatives releases report of 2020 Mac antivirus test

Our malware research has shown that viable malicious programs targeting macOS are still being produced. Mac users are not immune to cyberattacks. There has been rapid growth in PUA for Mac recently”
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder
INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independentantivirus testing lab AV-Comparatives has released the report of its 2020 Mac certification test and review of security programs for Apple’s macOS operating system.

7 consumer products and 2 business solutions were put through theirpaces on macOS Catalina systems.

Six consumer products passed the test and were certified by the Austrian testinstitute. These are (in alphabetical order):

Tested Products

Avast Security for Mac, AVG Internet Security for Mac, Avira Antivirus Pro for Mac, Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac, Kaspersky Internet Security for Mac and Trend Micro Antivirus for Mac. The two enterprise products, CrowdStrike Falcon Prevent for Mac and FireEye Endpoint Security for Mac, were likewise approved.

Certification

To be certified, products had to demonstrate a high degree of protection againstprevalent Mac threats, and produce no false alarms with common, legitimate software for macOS. Approved products also had to provide protection without slowing the system down, have real-time protection, carry out essential functions reliably, and avoid confusing the user with misleading alerts.

Research shows that macOS is vulnerable to malware and PUA too

Malware research by AV-Comparatives has shown that viable malicious programs targeting macOS are still being produced, and that Mac users are not immune to cyberattacks. There has been rapid growth in potentially unwanted applications (PUA) for Mac recently.

Potentially Unwanted Programs

AV-Comparatives also tested each product against a wide array of potentially unwanted programs for macOS, and the results of this are included in the report. Additionally, all participating products were tested for their ability to detect Windows malware. This ensures that Mac users do not inadvertently pass on malicious Windows files to family, friends or colleagues. Results of the Windows-malware detection test can also be found in the report.

How to keep a system safe

As well as the test results, the report includes general security advice to Mac users on how to keep their systems safe. There is also an in-depth review of each product, describing its installation and daily use, and how it alerts the user when malware is found. Readers are thus given a picture of how easy the products are to use.

Research shows that macOS is vulnerable to malware and PUA too

About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

