Mintec announces local language user support with ten languages added to its commodity price platform, Mintec Analytics

Leading commodity procurement platform, Mintec Analytics, supports Russian, French, Spanish, German, Dutch, Portuguese, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish & Italian.

BOURNE END, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Procurement price data and analytics leader Mintec announced today that it had expanded its support for multiple languages in its award-winning Mintec Analytics SaaS platform.

With the addition of its new localisation language feature, Mintec has extended its ability to engage with procurement teams across a wider geography, by supporting ten languages out of the box including Russian, French, Spanish, German, Dutch, Portuguese, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish and Italian. In addition to the user interface, date formats are presented the selected locale, this also includes English (United States).

This new capability provides Mintec Analytics users with the ability to select their preferred language. By providing this option, Mintec developers have enabled users to search, find and select price series from over 14,000 food ingredients and other commodities more quickly and easily.

Along with a fully translated product taxonomy, the extensive analytical tools, cost models, menus and other features provided by Mintec have also been translated, aiding the understanding and interpretation of valuable market information.

All of the text features contained within charts, graphs and tables, along with platform navigation, are now automatically provided to individual users based on their chosen language.

"Providing support in a local language makes the platform more accessible and easier to use for our customers, enabling them to be more efficient and get greater value from the product," said Mark O'Sullivan, Head of Technology at Mintec.

In addition to the benefits of working in the user's local language, the product taxonomy now reflects the specific words used for commodities in each language, improving the interrogation and seachablility of the extensive Mintec database.

As a result, support for language localisation will make it easier for geographically diverse procurement teams to interact with Mintec Analytics, enabling them to interpret price movements and spot emerging trends better.

About Mintec

Mintec enables the world's largest food and CPG brands to implement more efficient and sustainable procurement strategies.

We do this through our cutting-edge SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics, which delivers market prices and analysis for more than 14,000 food ingredients and associated materials. Our data and tools empower our customers to understand supplier prices better, analyse their spend and negotiate with confidence. Ensuring they are best placed to reduce costs, manage risk and increase their efficiency, helping to maximise their margins.

