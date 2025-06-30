Expana and Gluna Shrimp Announce Exclusive Data Partnership Covering Ecuadorian Shrimp Markets

Expana partners with Gluna Shrimp to expand Ecuadorian shrimp pricing data, adding 40+ price points and expert Gabriel Luna to enhance global market insights.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expana, the world’s largest agrifood price and market intelligence provider, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Gluna Shrimp to expand its coverage of shrimp pricing data at Ecuadorian origin.

Expana, the parent company of market information providers Urner Barry, Feedinfo and Mintec, will gain exclusive global rights to distribute and integrate Gluna Shrimp’s Ecuadorian farmgate and export price data into its platform. This collaboration brings over 40 new upstream price assessments and two monthly reports to the Expana platform, providing a comprehensive view of shrimp markets across the entire value chain, from farm to fork.

The partnership also includes Gabriel Luna, founder of Gluna Shrimp and creator of The Shrimp Cast podcast, joining Expana as a strategic consultant. Recognized as one of the Top 100 most influential seafood executives of 2025 by Intrafish, Luna brings over two decades of experience in premium shrimp production and commercialization. He is widely respected across the global shrimp industry, not only for his deep market knowledge and trusted relationships in Ecuador and Latin America, but also for his strong digital presence and ability to communicate complex market dynamics to a highly engaged professional audience.

“This association is a significant step forward in providing Expana customers with detailed, real-time insights into Ecuador’s shrimp markets,” said Gabriel Luna. “By integrating Gluna Shrimp’s data into Expana’s platform, we are empowering stakeholders across procurement, supply planning, commercial and risk management to make more informed, strategic decisions.”

“Shrimp pricing at origin is one of the most critical pieces of market intelligence our customers seek,” said Spencer Wicks, CEO of Expana. “Ecuador is a vital market and this partnership strengthens our position as the leading shrimp market information provider, equipping the industry with upstream data that enables them to anticipate pricing shifts downstream. This foresight empowers Expana’s customers plan proactively and gain a competitive edge.”

“This is just the beginning,” added Wicks. “We are already expanding our coverage in Vietnam and India and see this as the catalyst for a broader suite of ‘at origin’ shrimp market reports across the world.”

About Expana

At Expana we provide critical market insights that empower our customers to make confident data-driven decisions. As the world’s largest IOSCO assured agrifood PRA in the world, our intelligence spans over 30,000 price series and 1000+ price forecasts, supported by boots- on- the ground fundamental analysis, weather data and in-depth editorial content. We provide full supply chain visibility, helping our customers navigate volatility, optimize margins, and stay ahead of the market.

For more than 200 years, we have built trust and credibility in the market through our deep specialist knowledge and constant innovation. Our intelligence is integral to our customers’ businesses and the entire supply chain. By partnering with Expana you will gain access to market intelligence delivering a more resilient, more transparent and more sustainable supply chain. Learn more at www.expanamarkets.com.

About Gluna Shrimp

Gluna Shrimp is a company founded and owned by Gabriel Luna, focused on the Ecuadorian shrimp industry. It provides market advisory services, quality inspection, and acts as a purchasing agent for international companies sourcing Ecuadorian and Mexican shrimp. Gabriel Luna is also the co-founder of the Global Shrimp Council, an organization dedicated to promoting shrimp consumption worldwide.

