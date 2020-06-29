Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Vt Route 103 South Chester is closed in the area of River St due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.