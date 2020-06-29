Shaftsbury Barracks - DLS / VCOR / Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20B302094
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: June 28, 2020 / 2030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7A, Arlington VT
VIOLATION:
1. Criminal DLS
2. Violation of Conditions
3. Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Adam Rousseau
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State
Police - Shaftsbury Barracks observed a motor vehicle traveling northbound on
Route 7A in Arlington with multiple motor vehicle violations. Before Troopers
were able to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle turned into the parking lot of
Stewarts in Arlington. Troopers then made contact with the vehicle and confirmed
the operator to be Adam Rousseau, whom was operating with a Criminally Suspended
License. Rousseau also had court ordered conditions of release, which he was in
violation. While attempting to take Rousseau into custody, Rousseau resisted
arrested. Rousseau was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the
Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Rousseau was released with a Criminal
Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on
August 10, 2020 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 10, 2020 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
