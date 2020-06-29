Shaftsbury Barracks - DLS / VCOR / Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B302094

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: June 28, 2020 / 2030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7A, Arlington VT

VIOLATION:

1. Criminal DLS

2. Violation of Conditions

3. Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Adam Rousseau

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State

Police - Shaftsbury Barracks observed a motor vehicle traveling northbound on

Route 7A in Arlington with multiple motor vehicle violations. Before Troopers

were able to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle turned into the parking lot of

Stewarts in Arlington. Troopers then made contact with the vehicle and confirmed

the operator to be Adam Rousseau, whom was operating with a Criminally Suspended

License. Rousseau also had court ordered conditions of release, which he was in

violation. While attempting to take Rousseau into custody, Rousseau resisted

arrested. Rousseau was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the

Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Rousseau was released with a Criminal

Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on

August 10, 2020 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 10, 2020 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421