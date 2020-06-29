St. Albans Barracks / VAPO-VCR (Grand Isle)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A202762

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 6/28/2020 @ 8:55 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Marsh Rd.

TOWN: Grand Isle

VIOLATION: Violation of a Stalking Order / Violation Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Timothy Harris

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a violation of a court order. It was determined that Timothy Harris had violated a stalking order and violated conditions of release which were issued earlier in the day on 6/28/2020. He was arrested and lodged on $500 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/29/20 @ 1:00 pm

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: NWCF

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.