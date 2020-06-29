St. Albans Barracks / VAPO-VCR (Grand Isle)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A202762
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 6/28/2020 @ 8:55 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Marsh Rd.
TOWN: Grand Isle
VIOLATION: Violation of a Stalking Order / Violation Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Timothy Harris
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a violation of a court order. It was determined that Timothy Harris had violated a stalking order and violated conditions of release which were issued earlier in the day on 6/28/2020. He was arrested and lodged on $500 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/29/20 @ 1:00 pm
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: NWCF
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.