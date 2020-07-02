Power Yoga Workout Home of Power Yoga online

Heart Alchemy presents a new Power Yoga Workout that will help you Find and Radiate Peace

Peace is an inside job and there’s no shortcut. Doing this type of power yoga routine regularly can help people deal with their fears while practicing compassion for themselves and others” — Michelle Goldstein

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-renowned yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein leads a new Power Yoga workout yoga class designed to help online yogis find and radiate peace.

This class was created to reduce anxiety and achieve stress relief, so it’s perfect for those who want to find a healthy and dynamic way to feel calm, relaxed, grounded and revitalized.

“Peace is an inside job and there’s no shortcut. Doing this type of routine regularly can help people fight bad thoughts and deal with their fears while practicing compassion for themselves and others”, says Michelle, Co-Founder of Heart Alchemy Yoga.

A Vinyasa Yoga class like this one are helping a lot of practitioners create new healthy habits of mind, reduce negative thinking, increase concentration, reduce inflammation and improve sleep. They can be incredibly beneficial, especially in these times where many of us are struggling to find peace and tranquility.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/P5QS93HbQp4

View the full Heart Alchemy Power Yoga playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7NzHl2CBaZ8svRZmwXzZO16

What is Power Yoga?

Power Yoga. Even if you never heard of it, odds are it’s affecting the way you think about and practice yoga. Why? Because it’s popular and athletic—the very definition of modern yoga. It’s worth understanding Power Yoga because even though it’s one of the most prolific forms of yoga in the United States, it can be difficult to define and has more names than someone running from the law.

Names of Power Yoga: Power yoga (a.k.a “Power Vinyasa Yoga,” a.k.a. “Power Flow,” a.k.a. “hot Power Yoga,” a.k.a “Baptiste Power Yoga”)

What gets overlooked is Power Yoga never meant to become what it is today. The creators saw it as a “gateway yoga” where you come for the abs but stay for the deeper prospect of yoga.

About Heart Alchemy:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic, and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

