Power Yoga Continues at Heart Alchemy with a Strong Yoga Flow class led by Michelle Goldstein

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the continuation of the Power Yoga workout series at Heart Alchemy with this Strong Yoga Flow class led by Michelle Goldstein.

Yoga instructor and co-founder of Heart Alchemy Yoga Michelle Goldstein is featured in this 45 minutes Power Yoga Flow routine for all the viewers that want to keep practicing yoga at home, especially during the pandemic.

This new video gives at home yoga practitioners a total body workout that includes a sequence of yoga poses designed to combine cardio, deep stretching, mindfulness and meditation. This practice has many benefits like stress reduction, improved posture and increased stamina, strength, and flexibility.

“The goal is to help the energy flow through your whole body. After practicing this routine, you’ll feel revitalized, calm, relaxed and grounded”, says Michelle Goldstein Co-Founder of Heart Alchemy Yoga.

Power Yoga is one of the world's most popular forms of yoga, due to is a dynamic combination of movements and demanding postures that make it a fast, athletic and fluid style, which is perfect for those who want an intense and complete workout that also can be done at home.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/WcoAkHHa9rk

View the full Heart Alchemy Power Yoga playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7NzHl2CBaZ8svRZmwXzZO16

What is Power Yoga?

Power Yoga. Even if you never heard of it, odds are it’s affecting the way you think about and practice yoga. Why? Because it’s popular and athletic—the very definition of modern yoga. It’s worth understanding Power Yoga because even though it’s one of the most prolific forms of yoga in the United States, it can be difficult to define and has more names than someone running from the law.

Names of Power Yoga: Power yoga (a.k.a “Power Vinyasa Yoga,” a.k.a. “Power Flow,” a.k.a. “hot Power Yoga,” a.k.a “Baptiste Power Yoga”)

What gets overlooked is Power Yoga never meant to become what it is today. The creators saw it as a “gateway yoga” where you come for the abs but stay for the deeper prospect of yoga.

About Heart Alchemy:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic, and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

