Middlesex Barracks/ DUI#1

CASE#: 20A302675

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: John Gildea

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/28/20

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 14 in the town Williamstown

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence

ACCUSED: Edward Brinkerhoff

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 28th, 2020 Troopers were notified of a single vehicle crash on Route 14 in the town of Williamstown. Witnesses stated the operator appeared to be intoxicated. Troopers arrived on scene and met with the operator, Edward Brinkerhoff. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the operator, Brinkerhoff, for Driving Under the Influence. Brinkerhoff was processed at the Middlesex State Police Barracks and released with a Criminal Citation. Brinkerhoff is scheduled to appear at Orange County Superior Court on July 15th 2020 at 08:30 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/15/2020 @ 08:30

COURT: Orange Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Released with a Citation

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648