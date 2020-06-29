Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 69 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,068 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ DUI#1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A302675

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: John Gildea                     

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 6/28/20

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 14 in the town Williamstown

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence

 

ACCUSED: Edward Brinkerhoff                                               

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 28th, 2020 Troopers were notified of a single vehicle crash on Route 14 in the town of Williamstown. Witnesses stated the operator appeared to be intoxicated. Troopers arrived on scene and met with the operator, Edward Brinkerhoff. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the operator, Brinkerhoff, for Driving Under the Influence. Brinkerhoff was processed at the Middlesex State Police Barracks and released with a Criminal Citation. Brinkerhoff is scheduled to appear at Orange County Superior Court on July 15th 2020 at 08:30 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/15/2020 @ 08:30            

COURT: Orange Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Released with a Citation 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

 

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ DUI#1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.