Middlesex Barracks/ DUI#1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A302675
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: John Gildea
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/28/20
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 14 in the town Williamstown
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence
ACCUSED: Edward Brinkerhoff
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 28th, 2020 Troopers were notified of a single vehicle crash on Route 14 in the town of Williamstown. Witnesses stated the operator appeared to be intoxicated. Troopers arrived on scene and met with the operator, Edward Brinkerhoff. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the operator, Brinkerhoff, for Driving Under the Influence. Brinkerhoff was processed at the Middlesex State Police Barracks and released with a Criminal Citation. Brinkerhoff is scheduled to appear at Orange County Superior Court on July 15th 2020 at 08:30 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/15/2020 @ 08:30
COURT: Orange Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Released with a Citation
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648