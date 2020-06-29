TOP STORY

What fireworks can I use and when?

Sunday June 28, 2020

A fire that broke out overnight in Lehi early Sunday morning that burned 500 acres was caused by fireworks that were used outside of the legal dates of use. Even though fireworks are on sale through July 25, there are only certain dates they can be used.

An image of the aftermath of the Traverse Fire. Though it threatened homes, no homes were damaged in the fire. The fire was caused by fireworks being used illegally.

Fireworks are only allowed

July 2-July 5 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Except for July 4 when they can be used until midnight

July 22-25 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Except for July 24 when they can be used until midnight.

December 31 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Chinese New Year’s Eve 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. the following day.

What kinds of fireworks are illegal?

In 2011, the Utah Legislature made certain types of fireworks illegal. These include the following:

Firecracker, cannon cracker, ground salute, M-80 and all M class fireworks, cherry bombs, or other similar explosive.

A skyrocket, missile type rocket, single shot or reloadable aerial shells or mortars, or a rocket similar to these, including an aerial salute, a flash shell, a comet, a mine, or a cake containing more than 500 grams of pyrotechnic composition. Packaging should indicate how many grams an aerial firework contains.

Bottle rockets.

Roman candles.

Rocket mounted on a wire or stick.

A device containing a rocket like these.

How do I know if my fireworks are legal?

Only certain fireworks are allowed to be sold in Utah. If you are purchasing them from a reputable store or dealer, we expect them to be in compliance. Most fireworks that are legal emit showers of sparks, glitter, crackles, smoke or sound and perform relatively close to the ground.

Where can I use fireworks in my city?

The State Fire Marshal maintains a list of ordinances and resolutions passed by more than 100 cities across Utah. Despite the dates listed on the documents in the list, the ordinances are current.

See the list of local fireworks ordinances here

Fireworks are illegal in state parks and in state or federal forest lands

More information is available at the Fire Marshal’s fireworks webpage.

An image from the Traverse Fire, which broke out early Sunday, June 28, 2020.

