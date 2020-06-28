Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Missing persons-Middlesex

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

cASE#:20A302673

TROOPER: Daniel Bohnyak                                          

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/28/20 1600 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT 

VIOLATION: Welfare Check

 

MISSING PERSONS: Jake Macaulay & Craige Davison

AGE: 48 & 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers were notified of a welfare check at 2396 Flint Rd in the town of Williamstown. Troopers were provided information that Jake and Craige have not been seen or heard from in at least week and personal belongings from the residence were missing. Jake Macaulay is approximately 6'00" tall, 180 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. Craige Davison is approximately 5'6" tall, 140 lbs with black hair and hazel eyes. At this time troopers are looking for the public's assistance to help locate Macaulay and Davison and provide them further assistance.

Missing persons-Middlesex

