Williston Barracks/ DUI #2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A102729
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 6/28/2020 0112 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Camels Hump Road, Huntington, Vermont
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence #2
ACCUSED: Eric Ross
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/28/2020 at approximately 0053 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of an alleged altercation occurring inside of a motor vehicle on Main Road in Huntington. Responding Troopers located the two involved parties while walking on Camel's Hump Road.
Investigation found that after a verbal altercation, Eric Ross (59) of Huntington, operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Ross was placed under arrest and transported to the Williston Police Department for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear before Chittenden Criminal Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/16/2020 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.