Williston Barracks/ DUI #2

CASE#: 20A102729

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 6/28/2020 0112 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Camels Hump Road, Huntington, Vermont

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence #2

ACCUSED: Eric Ross

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/28/2020 at approximately 0053 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of an alleged altercation occurring inside of a motor vehicle on Main Road in Huntington. Responding Troopers located the two involved parties while walking on Camel's Hump Road.

Investigation found that after a verbal altercation, Eric Ross (59) of Huntington, operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Ross was placed under arrest and transported to the Williston Police Department for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear before Chittenden Criminal Court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/16/2020 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.