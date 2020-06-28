Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks/ DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A102729

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Bradley Miller                           

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/28/2020 0112 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Camels Hump Road, Huntington, Vermont

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence #2

 

ACCUSED:  Eric Ross                                             

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/28/2020 at approximately 0053 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of an alleged altercation occurring inside of a motor vehicle on Main Road in Huntington. Responding Troopers located the two involved parties while walking on Camel's Hump Road.

 

Investigation found that after a verbal altercation, Eric Ross (59) of Huntington, operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Ross was placed under arrest and transported to the Williston Police Department for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear before Chittenden Criminal Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/16/2020 0815 hours          

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

