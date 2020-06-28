St Albans Barracks // Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE# 20A202742

TROOPER: Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 06/27/20 – 19:05hrs

LOCATION: Boarding House Street, Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: William Mcmahon

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 27th, 2020 at approximately 1905 hours the Vermont State Police were notified of a family disturbance on Boarding House Street in Sheldon, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that William Mcmahon (age 28 of Sheldon) caused damage to a vehicle by throwing a rock at it. Mcmahon was subsequently issued a citation for Unlawful Mischief. Mcmahon is scheduled to appear in Franklin County District Court on 08/11/20 at 0830hrs to answer the charge of Unlawful Mischief.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 08/11/20

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Cell: 802-585-5649