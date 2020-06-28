Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 89 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,031 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks // Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

                                DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

                                          VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

               

CASE# 20A202742

TROOPER: Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/27/20 – 19:05hrs

LOCATION:  Boarding House Street, Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: William Mcmahon         

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

                On June 27th, 2020 at approximately 1905 hours the Vermont State Police were notified of a family disturbance on Boarding House Street in Sheldon, VT.  Subsequent investigation revealed that William Mcmahon (age 28 of Sheldon) caused damage to a vehicle by throwing a rock at it.  Mcmahon was subsequently issued a citation for Unlawful Mischief. Mcmahon is scheduled to appear in Franklin County District Court on 08/11/20 at 0830hrs to answer the charge of Unlawful Mischief.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 08/11/20      

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

 

Cell: 802-585-5649

 

You just read:

St Albans Barracks // Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.