St Albans Barracks // Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE# 20A202742
TROOPER: Christopher Finley
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 06/27/20 – 19:05hrs
LOCATION: Boarding House Street, Sheldon, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: William Mcmahon
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 27th, 2020 at approximately 1905 hours the Vermont State Police were notified of a family disturbance on Boarding House Street in Sheldon, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that William Mcmahon (age 28 of Sheldon) caused damage to a vehicle by throwing a rock at it. Mcmahon was subsequently issued a citation for Unlawful Mischief. Mcmahon is scheduled to appear in Franklin County District Court on 08/11/20 at 0830hrs to answer the charge of Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 08/11/20
COURT: Franklin County District Court
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
Cell: 802-585-5649