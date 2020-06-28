Williston Barracks/ DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A102723
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 6/27/2020 1707 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7 & Church Hill Road, Charlotte, VT
VIOLATION: Driving License Suspended.
ACCUSED: Jason Sizen
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/27/2020 at approximately 1707 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling at 96 mph in a 50-mph zone. The operator, Jason Sizen (33) of Colchester, was found to have a criminally suspended license. Sizen was released with a citation to appear before Chittenden Criminal court for the charge of Driving License Suspended- Criminal. He was also issued a ticket for the violation of Title 23 VSA 1081(b); Basic Rule. The ticket has a penalty of two points and a $682 fine.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/10/2020 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.