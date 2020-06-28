Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks/ DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A102723

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Bradley Miller                           

STATION: Williston                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/27/2020 1707 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7 & Church Hill Road, Charlotte, VT

VIOLATION: Driving License Suspended.

 

ACCUSED:  Jason Sizen                                             

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/27/2020 at approximately 1707 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling at 96 mph in a 50-mph zone. The operator, Jason Sizen (33) of Colchester, was found to have a criminally suspended license. Sizen was released with a citation to appear before Chittenden Criminal court for the charge of Driving License Suspended- Criminal. He was also issued a ticket for the violation of Title 23 VSA 1081(b); Basic Rule. The ticket has a penalty of two points and a $682 fine.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  9/10/2020 0815 hours          

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

