Williston Barracks/ DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A102723

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 6/27/2020 1707 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7 & Church Hill Road, Charlotte, VT

VIOLATION: Driving License Suspended.

ACCUSED: Jason Sizen

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/27/2020 at approximately 1707 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling at 96 mph in a 50-mph zone. The operator, Jason Sizen (33) of Colchester, was found to have a criminally suspended license. Sizen was released with a citation to appear before Chittenden Criminal court for the charge of Driving License Suspended- Criminal. He was also issued a ticket for the violation of Title 23 VSA 1081(b); Basic Rule. The ticket has a penalty of two points and a $682 fine.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/10/2020 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.