CMM College of Theology Offers Affordable Christian Accredited Degrees Globally Online-Classes Starting In September

CMM College of Theology helps people who want to grow. We build, edify, and encourage through thought-provoking, experiential, revelatory environment by taking students into the throne room of God.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, June 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Mill, SC-CMM (Christ’s Mandate for Missions) College of Theology, now entering our 14th year of offering affordable Christian accredited degrees globally online in English and Spanish is accepting applications for the next school term starting in September and graduation in May 2021. We offer a unique, engaging, transformative, experiential atmosphere where students learn along with others from various nations. Our school offers key distinctives that set us apart from the typical school. (Check our website to learn more about those distinctives at www.cmmtheology.org
We have graduated many nation changers, both in ministry and secular jobs. We also have had many experienced pastors and leaders who attended traditional schools or seminaries when younger and hunger to grow in the living Word and Holy Spirit experience a ‘rebirth’ in their passion and zeal for the presence of the Lord in their life, family and ministry. Many called to the business, education and government sectors have also found creative strategies to help them impact their ‘sphere’ of influence in the marketplace with the character of Jesus Christ.
Our school is great for busy, working families who don’t want to leave their families, home or jobs to earn their advanced degree. We offer Associates, Bachelors, Masters, Doctoral, and Ph.D. degrees. Now accepting applications for classes starting in September 2020. Classes also available in Spanish.
FOCUS OF SCHOOL PER DEGREE
ASSOCIATE God, the Bible, and you.
To understand and hear God in the NT and daily life, to find greater freedom from bondage and religion; and to put some basic principles in place, including identity in Christ and God’s timetable.
Bachelor Foundations, Character and Relationship
To lay a solid foundation; gain deeper insight into God’s character through OT history with a personal application; to hear God through scripture and daily life more clearly; and to acquire a better understanding of God’s timetable in a greater context of personal relationship.
Master of Ministry Foundations of Prophetic and Theology
To better understand the OT prophets by the Spirit of God in their timeline; to gain a heart of discernment and maturity looking at current prophets and better understand God’s expression personally, and to explore basic theology in a revelatory way through the Word of God and by His Spirit; in an environment for the student to gain deeper insight for a life of ministry, whether in a secular job or an actual ministry position.
Master of Theology Relationships, Leadership and You
To understand Biblical principles and history in a life-giving way that can be applied to find personal expression and clarity of God’s plan as a leader in the coming harvest through revelatory theology and applied missions as led by the Spirit and the Word of God. This course offers two tracks, revelatory Theology and missions.
Doctor of Ministry Finding Your Voice for the Body of Christ
To gain a heart of revelation, knowledge, and understanding for one’s contribution to the body of Christ. Then to be able to express some part of the whole through a dissertation leading to a book.
Doctor of Theology or Ph.D. Finding Your Voice for Humanity
To gain a heart of revelation, knowledge, and understanding for one’s contribution to humanity and then to be able to express some part of the whole through a dissertation leading to a book.
