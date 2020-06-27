Rutland Barracks - Motor Vehicle Crash, LSA, DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH, LSA, DUI

CASE#: 20B402238

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kipp Colburn

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On June 21, 2020, at approximately 1546 hours

STREET: Waite Hill Road

TOWN: Pawlet, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 1129 Waite Hill Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: John Labas

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Pawlet, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: 4Runner

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rollover, windshield, side windows, front bumper.

INJURIES: None reported.

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On June 21, 2020, at approximately 1546 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash near 1129 Wait Hill Road in the town of Pawlet, Vermont.

Witnesses interacted with a male subject, who appeared intoxicated advising he crashed his car and needed a ride. Witnessed advised after telling the male police were called, he departed the area on foot at a run. State Troopers arrived on scene, located the vehicle, and canvassed the area for the operator but did not locate anyone matching witness’ description.

The following day John Labas (43), called State Police and advised he was the vehicle operator. Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Labas) was operating vehicle #1, traveling east on Waite Hill Road when he failed to remain on the roadway and crashed damaging a highway sign and rolling the vehicle onto its roof.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by Earls Truck Repair.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 1081(a) – Unreasonable and imprudent speed for conditions or hazards accident resulting, 1134(b) Operator possessing open container of alcohol, 513 – Registration plates not assigned, 301 – Vehicle not registered.

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: VT Superior Court – Criminal Division – Rutland County

COURT DATE/TIME: July 27, 2020 / 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.