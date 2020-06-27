South Carolina Announces Latest COVID-19 Update (June 26, 2020)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 26, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 1,273 new confirmed cases and 2 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 1 additional confirmed death. There are currently 906 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 30,263, probable cases to 72, confirmed deaths to 694, and probable deaths to 2.

The confirmed death occurred in an elderly individual from Greenville (1).

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (1), Aiken (11), Anderson (16), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (30), Berkeley (40), Charleston (216), Cherokee (5), Chester (2), Chesterfield (6), Clarendon (17), Colleton (11), Darlington (10), Dillon (7), Dorchester (20), Florence (19), Georgetown (65), Greenville (187), Greenwood (3), Horry (82), Jasper (8), Kershaw (21), Lancaster (9), Laurens (28), Lee (8), Lexington (109), Marion (1), Marlboro (6), Newberry (7), Oconee (19), Orangeburg (29), Pickens (28), Richland (98), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (57), Sumter (42), Union (2), Williamsburg (6), York (40)

The number of new probable cases are listed below.

Greenville (2), Pickens (1)

Testing in South Carolina Total tests in the state that would be reported out today, June 26, will be provided in tomorrow’s news release and web update. A database error has delayed the total number of tests reported in time for today’s update.

As of yesterday (June 25), a total of 370,794 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 6,969 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 18.3%.

More than 55 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 57 mobile testing events scheduled through July 21 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Hospital Bed Occupancy As of this morning, 2,579 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,885 are in use, which is a 75.35% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,885 inpatient beds currently used, 906 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

###