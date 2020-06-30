Vegan Cheese Company Gains Popularity with New BeVeg Vegan Certification

Wendy’s Nutty Cheese, a line of homemade gourmet vegan cheeses announces it’s official vegan certification status with BeVeg, the leading vegan logo.

NEW YORK, PHOENICIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wendy’s Nutty Cheese, a line of homemade gourmet vegan cheeses announces it’s official vegan certification status. Though its founder, Wendy, has been in business for more than 25 years, it is only more recently that sales have spiked. This is consistent with market trends and demand for “vegan” products.

The market for vegan cheese is expected to reach $7 billion globally by 2030, and is on target to reach $2.5 billion this year, with an expected compounded annual growth rate of approximately 10 percent in the next decade, according to data analytics firm Transparency Market Research. In fact, during the pandemic, vegan cheese sales spiked 95% when compared to sales during the same time last year.

“There’s absolutely zero sacrifices in texture and flavor in my BeVeg vegan certified cheeses,” says founder Wendy. “Our nut-based vegan cheeses are known to melt in your mouth and we make them in a range of flavors.”

The products are made with locally sourced, fresh, high-quality ingredients that are organic, non-gmo, and certified vegan by BeVeg. Wendy even sources her herbs from a local garden and dries them to use year round.

“I am committed to the protection of animals and the purity of ingredients. The BeVeg team did a thorough audit of our ingredients, suppliers, and processes to ensure we are 100% vegan. I appreciate their process because I also take great care in my process of making homemade vegan cheese. Now the consumer can rest assured knowing we are completely dairy-free, animal-free, and cruelty-free,” says Wendy.

The BeVeg vegan certification logo is internationally recognized as the leading vegan symbol. The BeVeg vegan symbol is represented commercially on every continent except Antarctica.

You can find Wendy’s Nutty Cheese online and in stores across the United States. For the most up to date flavors and locations, visit www.wendysvegankitchen.com

Wendy's Vegan Cheese featured on The Laws That Matter with Carissa Kranz, Esq. BeVeg CEO

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

