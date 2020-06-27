Heidi Marja Norman Releases SHE RISES FOR TOMORROW: Female Entrepreneurs Who Brought Ideas to Life and Inspire the World
EINPresswire.com/ -- She Rises For Tomorrow is the latest project involving Heidi Marja Norman who has contributed to this collection of personal accounts featuring a range of global women who’ve took action to make their dreams a reality. This book features their stories of success and offers supportive wisdom and guidance for those wishing to do the same.
For years, Heidi has been helping ambitious women have breakthroughs and move towards their goals through her personal mentoring and coaching services. She is passionate about keeping her clients motivated through the difficult early stages of achieving their dreams. While her full appointment books speak for themselves, this latest venture is an expression of her wish to bring this support to a massive audience of women.
Soon to be available, She Rises For Tomorrow tackles the issues facing modern womanhood like the perils of a monotonous daily routine and the fear of becoming trapped in the 9 – 5 rat race. For those who dream of making their own rules, running their own business and achieving financial stability from home – help is at hand. With 16 unique takes on how fear and uncertainty has too long held women back in the professional world, these brave accounts offer hope and results.
Heidi has taken part in this collaboration ‘because I look at everything that I have been through… and I can use what I have learned to help other people - Helping other people has always been very central to me and it makes my heart smile!’ Heidi’s holistic approach to health and lifestyle will certainly make her account a unique one in this inspirational anthology.
The collective format of She Rises For Tomorrow perfectly compliments the spirit of this book – that female unity and the coming together of strong woman serves womankind everywhere. The ‘She Rises 16’ are declaring no woman is alone to approach these problems as long as there are other women lifting them up as they climb the ladder together.
Heidi Marja Norman
