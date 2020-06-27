Joy Rachelle Releases Book SHE RISES FOR TOMORROW: Female Entrepreneurs Who Brought Ideas to Life and Inspire the World
EINPresswire.com/ -- She Rises For Tomorrow is the latest project involving Joy Rachelle who has contributed to this collection of personal accounts featuring a range of global women who’ve took action to make their dreams a reality. This book features their stories of success and offers supportive wisdom and guidance for those wishing to do the same.
For years, Joy has been a leading pioneer in the field of channelling, multidimensional quantum entanglement and cosmic gateway facilitation. It’s certain to say her contribution to She Rises For Tomorrow will be unlike any other as she seeks to use her unique platform to raise other women to success. Passionate about breaking the old paradigms that hold those seeking success back, this latest venture is an expression of her wish to bring this support to a massive audience of women.
Soon to be available, She Rises For Tomorrow tackles the issues facing modern womanhood like the perils of a monotonous daily routine and the fear of becoming trapped in the 9 – 5 rat race. For those who dream of making their own rules, running their own business and achieving financial stability from home – help is at hand. With 16 unique takes on how fear and uncertainty has too long held women back in the professional world, these brave accounts offer hope and results.
Joy has taken part in this collaboration to deliver a ‘different perspective and approach to learning, healing and spirituality.’ With the goal being ‘empowerment’, Joy’s chapter inspires those looking for an alternative, holistic approach to achieving their dreams.
The collective format of She Rises For Tomorrow perfectly compliments the spirit of this book – that female unity and the coming together of strong woman serves womankind everywhere. The ‘She Rises 16’ are declaring no woman is alone to approach these problems as long as there are other women lifting them up as they climb the ladder together.
