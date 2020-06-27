Plant-Powered Meat Months, Summer 2020
Restaurants & professional chefs showcase plant-based meaty meals and other foods across the menu. Find your favorites and discover new ones!BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This exciting promotion invites everyone to experience the satisfying flavors, exceptional variety, and fabulously-popular culinary experiences only possible from plants.
By: BotaniCuisine
Baltimore, Annapolis, BelAir, Maryland
REVITALIZING MENUS
Restaurants and professional chefs are invited to register for this online promotion by BotaniCuisine, reaching thousands. People seeking plant-based and vegan foods choose their favorite places on the promotion's website.
As we recover from the devastating pandemic, let's chart a bright, delicious course in food choices that benefit everyone. Plant-based foods serve as a common ground for varied preferences and every occasion. The food industry is uniquely poised at this time to fulfill this quest; as plant-based foods outpace other food sales.
Online promotional advertising runs July 1 – August 31, 2020. Business postings remain on website through October 31, 2020, and will be featured in BotaniCuisine marketing efforts.
PROMOTIONAL OFFERS
• Foodie Power Pass w/Perks: $1. Includes weekly raffle entries in July, free plant-powered webinars in August, and discounted tickets to BotaniCuisine dining/social events.
• FREE Plant-Powered Zoom Parties, Friday Nights in July: Get-togethers to share our plant-based/vegan favorites, tips on dining out or at home, the many compelling reasons to embrace plant-based foods, and short excerpts from documentaries.
PURPOSE
• Revitalize menus to meet the growing demand for and appreciation of plant-based/vegan foods.
• Increase plant-based/vegan options across all menu sections, especially adding plant-based meats and/or meaty meals as entrees.
• Explore the variety of and unique culinary experiences of plant-based/vegan foods, largely under-represented in most dining establishments.
• Increase awareness of and reasons to embrace plant-based/vegan foods
CONSUMER DRIVE:
• Many people, from omnivores to vegans, seek plant-based/vegan foods, especially plant-based proteins,
• Most prevalent reasons include greater variety of food choices, seeking the best health, to significantly help the environment, and kindness to all beings with whom we share the Earth.
• Everywhere people are recognizing our food choices also have immense, far-reaching impacts on animal wellbeing, wildlife and resource conservation, and food security.
• Greater awareness of these issues is driving the exponential growth of plant-based/vegan foods.
BENEFITS FOR RESTAURANTS AND PROFESSIONAL CHEFS
In this time of unprecedented challenges, plant-based foods can significantly revitalize the restaurant industry, increase profits, meet current customer demand, and obtain new customers.
PROFITABILITY
A few of many mainstream articles about plant-based food growth.
• "Plant-Based Alternatives Find New Markets During Coronavirus" Washington Times
• "Large portions of today's population consume plant-based proteins – even those not vegan or vegetarian" FSR Magazine
• "Increased number of consumers switching to plant-based diets for many reasons." Food Industry Reports (Forbes, 2019)
Nancy Poznak
BotaniCuisine, LLC
+1 443-384-7890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn