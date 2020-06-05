Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Plant-Powered Meat Month July 2020

Logo for Plant-Powered Meat Month

Revitalizing menus with plant-based/vegan food options.

Promotional Offer Foodie Power Pass w/Perks $1

Weekly raffle entries. FREE August plant-powered webinars. Discounts to BotaniCuisine events.

FREE Zoom parties every Friday night in July for Plant-Powered Meat Month

Restaurants & professional chefs showcase plant-based meaty meals and other foods across the menu.

A well-fed world is one in which food is produced and distributed in ways that prioritize personal and planetary health for current and future generations.”
— A Well-Fed World – awfw.org
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This exciting promotion invites everyone to experience the satisfying flavors, exceptional variety, and fabulously popular culinary experiences only possible from plants.

Maryland areas of Baltimore, Annapolis, and Harford County

REVITALIZING MENUS
Restaurants and professional chefs are invited to register for this online promotion by www.BotaniCuisine.com, reaching thousands. People seeking plant-based and vegan foods choose their favorite places on the promotion's website.

As we recover from the devastating pandemic, let's chart a bright, delicious course in food choices that benefit everyone. Plant-based foods serve as a common ground for varied preferences and every occasion. The food industry is uniquely poised at this time to fulfill this quest; as plant-based foods outpace other food sales.

Online promotional advertising runs July 1-31, 2020. Business postings remain on website through October 31, 2020, and will be featured in BotaniCuisine marketing efforts.

PROMOTIONAL OFFERS
• FOODIE POWER PASS w/PERKS: $1.
Includes weekly raffle entries in July, free plant-powered webinars in August, and discounted tickets to BotaniCuisine dining/social events. Get Yours NOW: https://tinyurl.com/FoodiePowerWithPerks-July2020
FREE PLANT-POWERED ZOOM PARTIES,
Friday Nights in July: Get-togethers to share our plant-based/vegan favorites, tips on dining out or at home, the many compelling reasons to embrace plant-based foods, and short excerpts from documentaries. Register NOW: https://tinyurl.com/PlntPwrZoomPartiesJuly

PURPOSE
• Revitalize menus to meet the growing demand for and appreciation of plant-based/vegan foods.
• Increase plant-based/vegan options across all menu sections, especially adding plant-based meats and/or meaty meals as entrees.
• Explore the variety of and unique culinary experiences of plant-based/vegan foods, largely under-represented in most dining establishments.
• Increase awareness of and reasons to embrace plant-based/vegan foods

CONSUMER DRIVE:
• Many people, from omnivores to vegans, seek plant-based/vegan foods, especially plant-based proteins,
• Most prevalent reasons include greater variety of food choices, seeking the best health, to significantly help the environment, and kindness to all beings with whom we share the Earth.
• Everywhere people are recognizing our food choices also have immense, far-reaching impacts on animal wellbeing, wildlife and resource conservation, and food security.
• Greater awareness of these issues is driving the exponential growth of plant-based/vegan foods.

BENEFITS FOR RESTAURANTS AND PROFESSIONAL CHEFS
In this time of unprecedented challenges, plant-based foods can significantly revitalize the restaurant industry, increase profits, meet current customer demand, and obtain new customers.

PROFITABILITY
A few of many mainstream articles about plant-based food growth.
• "Plant-Based Alternatives Find New Markets During Coronavirus" Washington Times
• "Large portions of today's population consume plant-based proteins – even those not vegan or vegetarian" FSR Magazine
• "Increased number of consumers switching to plant-based diets for many reasons." Food Industry Reports (Forbes, 2019)

Plant-Powered Meat Month July 2020

