Brickell Capital Finance Offers Financing to Commercial Contractors Nationwide
Up to 120-day terms for the purchase of building materialsMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brickell Capital Finance is pleased to announce that it is now providing Commercial Contractors with financing for the purchase of building materials. This financing comes at a time when The Moving Forward Act is being finalized. This $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill provides resources to build roads and bridges, public transit, airports, schools, hospitals, affordable housing, water infrastructure, locks, dams, levees and more. This bill will create new construction jobs for the 1,187,000 unemployed construction workers. As Contractors prepare to bid for these projects, they need to secure capital to buy construction materials. These businesses find it difficult to access traditional bank financing. Contractors can use this type of financing to pay for materials up front, negotiate better prices, and have terms of up to 120-days in order to scale their business and stabilize cash flow. It also enables suppliers to sell more materials with less risk.
According to Nelly Palmer, VP Business Development for the company, "We are very excited to be able to add this service to our portfolio. We have had an excellent relationship with the construction industry, so we are very pleased to offer this financing when it may be needed the most." Since 2005, Brickell Capital Finance has been helping business owners overcome financial difficulties by delivering innovative financial solutions to their clients nationwide. Other services include: Real Estate Lines of Credit, Business Loans, Business Lines of Credit, Merchant Services, Consumer Loans, Inventory Lines of Credit, Commercial Loans, Factoring, and Construction Loans.
