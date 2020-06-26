Highland Park Illinois Fabric Distributor Liz Jordan-Hill Launches Home Collection Pushing Covid-19 Out Of The Headlines

Liz Jordan-Hill Offers Six Upholstery Fabric Colors From Our Bellagio Velvet Collection The Millennial Love Seat In Fabric Color Blossom Liz Jordan-Hill Furniture Comes Embedded with Aqua Clean SafeFront Anti-Microbial Technology

Chicago Area Fabric Manufacturer Liz Jordan-Hill Launches Home Collection Featuring Aquaclean Water Cleanable Upholstery Fabric featuring SafeFront Technology

There is no more fear from spills as water simply removes stains. Available in range of six colors to satisfy the most discriminating tastes. All Liz furniture is Made in the USA.” — Highland Park Illinois Based Liz Jordan-Hill Fabric & Home Furniture

HIGHLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liz features a beautiful selection of lux velvet, chenille and boucle fabrics along with a scratch resistant pet friendly Suede. Making Liz and Aquaclean a new luxury must for both active families and commerce.

There is no more fear from spills as water simply removes stains. Available in a host of colors along with a quick ship color range to satisfy the most discriminating tastes.

All Liz furniture is USA made and in both Lounge and Mid Century styles. All furniture ships pre-paid with white glove on site delivery and exceeds established wear performance standards.

Our Furniture collection is designed for lasting beauty. Free fabric samples are at lizjordanhill.com while further details, including videos, are available at our Amazon store. Amazon.com/LizJordan-Hill Fabrics can be purchased independent of the furniture by the yard.

Furniture Specifications Construction details : All products are 8-way hand tied. Hardwood laminate and hardwood construction for the frame. Limited lifetime warranty on both. Seat cushions are innerspring cushions encased in a fabric ticking. Loose back styles are filled with a micro-denier polyester fiber that is channeled into multiple chambers to reduce setting.

Sofa Style Information

● Loose Square Boxed Back

● Straight Front Cushion, Tapered Leg

● Suspension System: 8-Way Hand Tied

● Seat Cushion: Millenium

● Back Cushion: Comfort Dream

Clean Upholstery With Only Water, Stop the Proliferation of Bacteria Maintaining Optimal Levels of Hygiene