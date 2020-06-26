Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CABINET REAPPOINTS ULU BISMARCK CRAWLEY

SAMOA, June 26 - GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT: Ulu Bismarck Crawley has been reappointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE).

Following the completion of the recruitment and selection process, Cabinet last week approved the panel’s recommendation to appoint Ulu to this position.

This would be his second term in Office.

Ulu brings to the Ministry a wealth of 25 years of experience in the environment sector.

He has worked on many large projects as a Consultant for national, regional and international projects on the environment.

The 53-year old holds a Master on environmental Law and a Postgraduate in the fields of Climate Change, Meteorology, Oceanography, Geographical Information System (G.I.S) and Remote Sensing.

He had worked in the Apia Observatory (presently known as Meteorology Division). His experience in regional organisations encompassed his employment with Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (S.P.R.E.P).

Ulu is the National Controller for the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) that coordinates government plans and responses to disasters.

The NEOC has been at the forefront of the coordination of national efforts, working closely with government Ministries and Corporations, and Development Partners to respond to the recent measles outbreak, and current national efforts to protect Samoa from the COVID 19.

