Telei’ai receives Cabinet’s Approval

SAMOA, June 26 - GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT; Telei’ai Dr Lalotoa Mulitalo Seumanutafa has been reappointed by Cabinet to the position of Executive Director of the Samoa Law Reform Commission (SLRC) this week.

This would be her second term in Office.

A lawyer by profession, Telei’ai holds a PhD in Law, Master of Laws, LLB and LLM.

She had also completed Post Doctorate studies in Canada and Australia in 2016-2017 respectively.

Telei’ai is a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Samoa. She began her career with the Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration in 1992 as an Officer of the District Court, Supreme Court and Court of Appeal of Samoa.

She became a Law Clerk at the Office of the Attorney General in 1999 and went on to become the Parliamentary Counsel from 2005-2009. Telei’ai is an External Fellow with the Centre for Public, International and Comparative Law; TC Beirne School of Law, The University of Queensland, and a member of the Samoa Law Society.

Over the last three years, Telei’ai had led the SLRC in conducting research on current laws of Samoa which had subsequently resulted in recommendations to review existing legislation, in view of international best practice and in the context of Samoa.

She has had publications on legal pluralism in plural societies, adoption procedures, legislative drafting, and on the aspects of Samoa’s history.

Dr Mulitalo is the second youngest in a family of 5 sisters and 2 brothers.

June 26, 2020

Telei'ai receives Cabinet's Approval

