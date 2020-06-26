Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mississippi Schools: Guidance for the 2020-21 School Year

This webpage provides guidance, considerations and best practices for Mississippi schools and districts for operating school in the 2020-21 school year. It has been developed with input from school and district leaders, mental health and health professionals, teachers, parents, and students. Additional information will be added as further research, data and resources become available.

The process of returning to school will look different in the 2020-21 school year because of the ongoing threat of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Districts will need to adjust educational practices to best protect the health of students and staff in keeping with guidance from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE), the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) and the CDC. Despite these challenges, the MDE and the Mississippi State Board of Education remain committed to the state’s strategic plan for education that promotes high standards of achievement for ALL students. Local school districts should use their authority and flexibility to meet their individual needs and to be responsive to their communities. Districts and the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) have authority over extracurricular activities. 

The health and safety of our students, teachers and school staff is the highest priority with high-quality instruction and long-term success of students at the forefront of guidance development. Both aspects have been taken into consideration in providing the resources here.

