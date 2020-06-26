Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,377 in the last 365 days.

Various Daytime Lane Closures Planned For US 87, Loop 88

LUBBOCK – Lane and shoulder closures are planned for the next several weeks along US 87 and Loop 88 (FM 1585) in southern Lubbock County. Beginning Monday, June 29, drivers should anticipate various daily lane closure on both US 87, one mile, north and south of the Loop 88 intersection, and along Loop 88, from the Avenue U intersection to .5 miles east of US 87.

The closure will provide the space for workers to safely collect pavement core samples. Flaggers will guide motorists through the Loop 88 work zone. Drivers are urged to stay alert, slow down and watch out for workers and equipment when entering the work areas.

The work and closures are scheduled to continue through July 10 and will take place weather permitting. No lane closures are planned during the Independence Day holiday weekend (July 3 - 5).

You just read:

Various Daytime Lane Closures Planned For US 87, Loop 88

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.