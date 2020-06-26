Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: ** UPDATE** Middlesex Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

The correct spelling of the deceased’s last name is Crossett ..

 

I apologize for any confusion

 

From: Winn, Charles Sent: Friday, June 26, 2020 1:32 PM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: Middlesex Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A302626                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: VSP - Middlesex                        

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06.20.2020 / 1030 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 Northbound

TOWN: Waterbury, VT.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 64.4

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Karen Crossett

AGE:  42   

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki

VEHICLE MODEL: Ninja

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total Loss

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the attached date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex State Police barracks

were notified of a single vehicle motorcycle crash, on Interstate 89 Northbound,

at Mile Marker 64.4, in the town of Waterbury, VT. Upon arrival it was

discovered that the operator and only occupant of the motorcycle, Karen Corssett

(42) for unknown reasons left the roadway, struck the guardrail and suffered

fatal injuries during the crash. Corssett was declared deceased by rescue

personnel on scene.

 

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Waterbury Fire Department

as well as Waterbury Rescue.

 

This crash is currently under investigation and any witnesses to this incident

are asked to contact the Middlesex State Police at 802.229.9191

 

 

 

Sergeant Charles Winn

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT. 05602

(W)  802.229.9191

(C)   802.279.8145

(F)   802.229.2648

Charles.Winn@vermont.gov

 

RE: ** UPDATE** Middlesex Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

