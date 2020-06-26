Middlesex Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A302626
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 06.20.2020 / 1030 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 Northbound
TOWN: Waterbury, VT.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 64.4
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Karen Crossett
AGE: 42
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki
VEHICLE MODEL: Ninja
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total Loss
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the attached date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex State Police barracks
were notified of a single vehicle motorcycle crash, on Interstate 89 Northbound,
at Mile Marker 64.4, in the town of Waterbury, VT. Upon arrival it was
discovered that the operator and only occupant of the motorcycle, Karen Corssett
(42) for unknown reasons left the roadway, struck the guardrail and suffered
fatal injuries during the crash. Corssett was declared deceased by rescue
personnel on scene.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Waterbury Fire Department
as well as Waterbury Rescue.
This crash is currently under investigation and any witnesses to this incident
are asked to contact the Middlesex State Police at 802.229.9191
Sergeant Charles Winn
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police – Middlesex
1080 US Rt. 2
Middlesex, VT. 05602
(W) 802.229.9191
(C) 802.279.8145
(F) 802.229.2648