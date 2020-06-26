Cable Median Barrier Work Shifting to Centre, Clinton Counties

State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing an update on its cable median barrier installation project along more than 13 miles of roadway in Centre, Clinton, Mifflin, and Juniata counties. The project will enhance safety for motorists and reduce the potential for head-on collisions on high-volume traffic routes.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

For the week of June 29, motorists will encounter short term closures of the left (passing) lane in the following locations:

• I-99 northbound between the Grays Woods and Shiloh Road exits. • I-99 northbound between the Shiloh Road and Bellefonte exits. • I-99 southbound between Bellefonte and State College. • Route 322 westbound between Boalsburg and State College. • Route 220 southbound between the Clinton/Lycoming county line and the Castanea/Lock Haven exit

The I-99 northbound closure between Grays Woods and Shiloh Road and the I-99 southbound closure between Bellefonte and State College will not be implemented until 9:00 AM to minimize traffic impacts during the morning commute. The Route 220 southbound closure will not be implemented until Wednesday, July 1. All are short term closures that will be lifted at the close of each workday. No work is scheduled from 6:00 AM Friday, July 3, through Monday, July 6, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

These are the last locations to see work as part of this project. Work on Route 22 in Mifflin and Juniata counties has been completed.

The overall project includes median excavation, installation of reinforcement bars, concrete placement for median barriers, socket construction for line posts, and placement of other hardware.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc. is the contractor for this $3.3 million project, which PennDOT anticipates completing by the end of July. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

