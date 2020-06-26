Route 45 Closed in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Both lanes of Route 45 (Purple Heart Highway) are closed in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, between Route 147 and the intersection with Frederick Road and Shakespeare Road due to a multi-vehicle crash.

A detour using Route 147, Route 642, and local roads are in place.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution.

