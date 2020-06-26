Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Sweetwater River and The Western Toad

A rare occurance

Lander - In June 2019 and 2020, biologists and game wardens from the Lander Region conducted surveys to investigate western toad occurrence in the upper Sweetwater River drainage near South Pass.  Western toads are a Species of Greatest Conservation Need and considered extremely rare in Wyoming.  After an incidental observation by Game and Fish personnel in 2019, surveys were planned and implemented to investigate distribution and numbers throughout the drainage.  There have been very few observations of western toads in the upper Sweetwater River drainage, with the last occurring in 2007 and before that 1978.

Results from 2019 and 2020 surveys indicate Western Toad numbers are low, with only one juvenile and two adult toads observed as of June 25, 2020.  However, the continued persistence of the species is encouraging.  Additionally, the capture of an age-1 juvenile indicates that breeding is occurring within the drainage.

Listen to the vocalization of the western toad in the video below.   

