SERVANTS OF THE HOLY FAMILY IN COLORADO SPRINGS WILL CELEBRATE FIRST HOLY COMMUNION SUNDAY ON JUNE 28, 2020

Servants of the holy family Colorado springs

Servants of the Holy Family (SHF) will offer the traditional Latin Mass on First Holy Communion Sunday. A sermon will be preached and livestreamed.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Father Kucera, 719-985-4129, info@servi.org

* Latin Mass celebration of traditional First Holy Communion
* Sermon in honor of the Holy Eucharist
Livestreaming available on website home page www.servi.org

The Mass will be at 10am on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the SHF chapel in Colorado Springs (8528 Kenosha Drive). Call ahead for reserved seating at 719-985-4129. Livestreaming available at www.servi.org. Fr. Kucera will be the celebrant. Brother Jared will lead the First Communicants in for the Mass.

The First Communicants have been taking classes for two years in preparation for this momentous occasion. They have been tested so that know the Faith and what the sacrament of the Holy Eucharist is and how to receive Holy Communion. They also will be receiving the sacrament of Penance on Saturday. First Holy Communion Sunday is always a high point in the life of the chapel and this year’s will be even more special because of the circumstances of our times.

