SERVANTS OF THE HOLY FAMILY IN COLORADO SPRINGS WILL CELEBRATE FEAST OF THE SACRED HEART OF JESUS FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 2020

Latin Mass celebration of the traditional feast Sermon in honor of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Livestreaming available on website home page www.servi.org

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SERVANTS OF THE HOLY FAMILY IN COLORADO SPRINGS WILL CELEBRATE THE FEAST OF THE SACRED HEART OF JESUS ON FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 2020

Contact: Father McMahon, 719-985-4129, info@servi.org

* Latin Mass celebration of traditional feast

* Sermon in honor of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

Livestreaming available on website home page www.servi.org

Servants of the Holy Family (SHF) will offer traditional Latin Masses honoring the feast of the Sacred Heart. A sermon will be preached and livestreaming is provided for those unable to attend.

The Masses will be at 7:20am and 8:30am on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the SHF chapel in Colorado Springs (8528 Kenosha Drive). Call ahead for reserved seating at 719-985-4129. Livestreaming available at www.servi.org. Fr. McMahon said that “we (SHF) wanted to honor Our Lord’s wishes that a special feast celebrating His Most Sacred Heart be offered this day. The love of God is needed more than ever as the charity of the many grows cold.”

Devotion to the Sacred Heart is ancient in the Church and the Gospel for the feast day recalls the opening of His Heart after Jesus had died on the Cross. This Heart is unlike any other because It belongs to Our Lord, Who is God, the Second Person of the Blessed Trinity. In the 17th century Christ appeared to St. Margaret Mary in France and asked her to work for this feast day as reparation for sin, especially those of neglect against the Blessed Sacrament on Corpus Christi.