MnDOT to host virtual Coffee and Conversation (June 25, 2020)

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host a virtual Coffee and Conversation event Wednesday, July 1, at 10 a.m. During the 30-minute conversation Assistant District Engineer Darren Laesch and Project Manager Joe McKinnon will talk about three corridor studies in the Bemidji area.

To register for the meeting, please visit www.mndot.gov/d2 and click on the meeting link.

Everyone is welcome to take part in the virtual meeting and ask questions about any MnDOT related projects or concerns. A recording of the Coffee and Conversation event will also be posted on the district’s webpage for those unable to attend the meeting live.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. The virtual meeting will provide participants an opportunity to meet with MnDOT staff and ask questions. MnDOT encourages participation by all as we believe everyone should have an equal opportunity to enjoy the programs, services and activities we provide.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

