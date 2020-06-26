Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D., Statement on Texas Community-Based Testing Sites 1.0 Extension

On Friday, the Department of Health and Human Services, in response to a request from the State of Texas, granted a 14-day extension of federal support for five Community-Based Testing Sites (CBTS) in Texas. In response, Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D., issued the following statement:

“Growth of COVID-19 cases is an extremely concerning public health issue. The Trump Administration fully supports the public health needs of all states including the State of Texas as they respond to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Federal public health officials have been in continuous contact with our public health leaders in Texas, and after receiving yesterday’s request for an extension, have agreed to extend support for five Community-Based Testing Sites in Texas. We will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 diagnoses and assess the need for further federal support of these sites as we approach the extension date. As part of this extension, we will also provide additional resources to assist the State of Texas to prepare for the upcoming transition to these five locations becoming fully state-run testing sites.”

###

Connect with HHS and sign up for HHS email updates