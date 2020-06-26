Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SHP Seeking Public’s Assistance In Cumberland County Hit-And-Run

The State Highway Patrol is requesting assistance from the public in locating a hit-and-run vehicle responsible for the death of a pedestrian in Cumberland County. On Thursday, May 21, troopers were called to NC 87 near Sand Hill Rd where they located Timothy Wayne Slade, 51, of Hope Mills. Investigators determined Mr. Slade was walking northbound on NC 87 in the roadway when he was struck from behind by a vehicle traveling in the same direction. 

As a result of the crash, Mr. Slade succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The vehicle in question fled the scene after the collision. Investigators located a blue left passenger side mirror near the crash site, potentially belonging to a 2003-2007 Cadillac CTS. 

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact the SHP at 1-800-334-7411. 

