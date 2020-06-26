11th Street will be closed for paving

EVANSTON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Lewis & Lewis Inc., will be closing 11th Street/Harrison Drive after the 4th of July holiday for roadway stabilization and paving operations.

The closure area will be from roughly the Evanston Post Office, near the intersection of Main Street to the Dunmar Inn, near the intersection of Lombard Street. Crews will have a little over two weeks, or 14 working days to complete the paving and open the roadway to travel.

Both 10th Street and 12th Street, as well as numerous side roads, can be used for detours through the area.

“Due to the extensive nature of work, hauling operations, and limited space we are closing Harrison Drive so we can get the work done as quickly as possible, with the shortest and safest time frame of impacts to local drivers,” Resident Engineer Damon Newsome said.

Crews will be using a pavement preservation strategy called emulsion stabilized full-depth reclamation, in which the old pavement and crushed base is recycled and reused in the stabilized sub-base layer. This provides environmental benefits and cost savings. More information about full-depth reclamation can be viewed in the video below.

Work has been underway on storm sewer drains and traffic signal upgrades at the intersection of Main Street and Harrison Drive. The work is part of project awarded to Lewis and Lewis, Inc. for improvements to roughly a half mile on Harrison Drive. Completed work will include, grading, paving, emulsion stabilized full depth reclamation, plant mix wearing course, sidewalk, curb and gutter, electrical and other miscellaneous work.

All work schedules are subject to change. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones and be alert and cautious of roadside workers. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information about this project contact: Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT public involvement, at (307) 352-3065. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app.