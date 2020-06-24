Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,343 in the last 365 days.

Gazprom Neft launches a mobile app allowing employees to keep tabs on their health

Gazprom Neft has launched a mobile “Gradusnik (Tempchecker)” app to help in combatting COVID-19 and in monitoring employee health. The app has been integrated with the company’s medical support system, and will help support employees who have fallen ill, as well as preventing any risk of their entering offices or production facilities without being tested for coronavirus.

The main function of the Gradusnik app lies in offering employees a personal QR-code, which has to be presented on entering any company offices or facilities. Once scanned, the code sources database information on employees’ coronavirus test results, as well as checking for any other company-imposed restrictions, after which they are allowed access to their office or production site.

Company employees are tested as a matter of course every seven to 14 days. If an employee’s coronavirus test is out of date the system generates an alert, warning that a new test must be performed before that employee can enter his or her workplace.

The Gradusnik app also allows employees to advise if they have a temperature or any other ailment, after which a company representative gets in touch to clarify the state of that employee’s health. This is particularly important when part of the workforce is working remotely.

The scheme is being pilot tested at Gazprom Neft offices in St Petersburg, as well as at a number of company assets in Moscow, Omsk, Tyumen, Ekaterinburg and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. More than 11,000 employees are already using the Gradusnik app.

You just read:

Gazprom Neft launches a mobile app allowing employees to keep tabs on their health

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.