Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,343 in the last 365 days.

FEDERAL BRIDGE REPLACEMENT RECIPIENTS ANNOUNCED

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, June 25, 2020 Contact:  Doug Kinniburgh, 605-773-4284

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded 49 bridge replacement projects totaling approximately $25 million at their meeting today in Pierre.                                                                                           

Award recipients are: Beadle County (7), City of Big Stone City, Bon Homme County (2), Brookings County, Brown County, Butte County (3), City of Carthage, Douglas County, Grant County (2), Hutchinson County (2), Lawrence County, Lincoln County (4), Meade County (2), Miner County, Minnehaha County (2), Moody County, Pennington County (3), Perkins County, City of Rapid City, Spink County (9),  Sully County, and Tripp County (2). 

113 applications, totaling $79.9 million in total project costs, were received by the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Seven cities submitted eight applications and 37 counties submitted 105 applications. 

The projects will require a 18.05 percent local match. During the 2020 Legislative session, approximately $4 million dollars was appropriated to help offset the local match resulting in approximately 5-6% share for the selected local governments.   

For more information regarding the replacement program, contact Doug Kinniburgh at 605-773-4284. 

--30--

 

You just read:

FEDERAL BRIDGE REPLACEMENT RECIPIENTS ANNOUNCED

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.